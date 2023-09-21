Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for killing of rival Sukha Duneke in Canada

September 21, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing of Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his links with pro-Khalistan terrorists, in Canada’s Winnipeg.

The development, yet to be confirmed by the Indian probe agencies, comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada triggered over the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar by unidentified men in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Canada’s Surrey on June 18.

On Wednesday, via its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the NIA had released Sukha Duneke’s photograph along with those of the most wanted criminals and gangsters, many of whom are based, or have contacts, in Canada.

Hours later, a suspected Lawrence Bishnoi gang member posted on the social media a short message claiming responsibility for the murder of Sukha Duneke, who belonged to the rival Davinder Bambiha group. Preliminary reports suggested that he was at his residence when two persons fired several rounds at him from close range and escaped.

Many killings

The ongoing war between the two gangs has resulted in the killing of several persons on both sides over the past few years. In August last year, the Bambiha gang had issued a warning on the social media to the now-jailed Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria; and Canada-based Goldy Brar blaming them for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on June 29, 2022. Bishnoi is currently in an Ahmedabad prison.

The Bishnoi gang has claimed that Sukha Duneke was involved in the killings of Gurlal Brar (October 11, 2020), a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar; Vicky Middukhera (August 7, 2021).; and British-Indian “kabaddi” player Sandeep Nangal Ambian (March 14, 2022). It has also accused Sukha Duneke of being a drug addict.

Originally from Moga in Punjab, Sukha Duneke had left for Canada in 2017 on a tourist visa sponsored by his sister, after securing a passport allegedly based on forged documents. He had been living there with her and their mother. The State police have registered about 16 cases allegedly involving him and his associates, who indulged in extortion and contract killings.

He was said to be close to another Canada-based “listed individual terrorist” Arshdeep Singh Gill aka Arsh Dalla, who according to the NIA has been guiding and commissioning terrorist acts and promoting terror, violence and large-scale extortion in India on behalf of the KTF. Arsh Dalla also allegedly runs an extortion racket.

