Arnab’s arrest | Law will take its own course, says Congress

New Delhi

04 November 2020 22:19 IST

No innocent person will be be punished, it asserts

The Congress on Wednesday reacted to the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, saying the law would take its own course and no innocent person would be punished.

“I am absolutely certain that wherever the Congress is in power or in alliance, people will not be punished if they are absolutely innocent. I also believe that the law will take its own course in this case. We don’t interfere with institutions,” party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at a press conference when asked to comment on the arrest.

Countering the BJP’s attack on the Congress over press freedom, she said, “I am shocked at the selective outrage of the BJP. Where were they when independent and fearless journalists were arrested? Where were they when Prashant Kanojia was arrested, where were they when sedition charges were imposed against journalist Supriya Sharma for showing the pathetic state of affairs in Varanasi? When a journalist reported on the PPE scam in Uttar Pradesh, an FIR is lodged against him instead of probing the scam. The BJP should be the last to talk about press freedom because of the way they try to control the media through advertisement, through intimidation and fear.”

The Congress spokesperson, a former journalist and TV presenter, attacked Mr. Goswami’s style of journalism.

“I have been a journalist for close to two decades and I feel ashamed that the said person brought complete disgrace and shame to journalism. What he does in the garb of journalism is the work of a BJP front, to accuse people, to hurl abuses and use the language that he does. Is he judge or jury?” Ms. Shrinate said.