Law panel recommends rolling out registration of e-FIRs in a phased manner

September 29, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Law Commission said e-FIRs will tackle long persisting issue of delay in the registration of FIRs and allow citizens to report crimes in real time.

PTI

The Law Commission has recommended rolling out registration of e-FIRs in a phased manner beginning with offences bearing up to three years jail term.

In a report submitted to the government earlier this week and made public on Friday, the law panel proposed setting up a centralised national portal to facilitate registration of e-FIRs.

In his letter to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said, "Due to the march of technology, means of communication have progressed in leaps and bounds. In such a landscape, clinging on to an archaic system of registering FIRs does not augur well for criminal reforms."

