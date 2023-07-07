ADVERTISEMENT

Law panel cautions people against fraudulent Whatsapp messages and calls in its name over UCC issue

July 07, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - New Delhi

In its disclaimer, the law panel referred to ‘certain WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages’ being circulated pertaining to the UCC

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Law Commission on July 7 cautioned people against fraudulent WhatsApp messages and calls in its name pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

It urged people to "exercise caution" and rely on official sources, including its website, for accurate information.

ALSO READ
Next move on UCC after Law Commission report, Ministry officials tell House panel

In its disclaimer, the law panel referred to "certain WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages" being circulated pertaining to the UCC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law Commission has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaims any responsibility or endorsement thereof," it said.

The Law Commission said it communicates through official channels, including its website and the Press Information Bureau.

ALSO READ
Law Commission seeks fresh suggestions on Uniform Civil Code

"Individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Law Commission of India to access the public notice (seeking views on UCC) issued in this regard," it said.

The panel till recently had received 19 lakh responses on its public notice issued on June 14. People can send responses till July 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

laws

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US