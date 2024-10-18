GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws: SC

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a slew of guidelines for effective implementation of the law on prevention of child marriages in the country

October 18, 2024 - New Delhi

Image used for representation

Image used for representation

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 18, 2024) held that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act cannot be stunted by personal laws and that marriages involving children violate the free will to have a life partner of choice.

Explained | Why is the Supreme Court examining marriage laws for minors?

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a slew of guidelines for effective implementation of the law on prevention of child marriages in the country.

Reading out the judgment, the CJI said the law on the prevention of child marriages cannot be stunted by personal law.

Also Read: Marriage of minor Muslim girls | Supreme Court to check legality of personal law

“Such marriages are violative of minors’ free will to choose life,” it said.

The authorities must focus on child marriage prevention and the protection of minors while penalising offenders as a last resort.

Also Read: Explained | How is India planning to end child marriage?

The Bench also noted that the law on Prohibition of Child Marriage has certain gaps.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, of 2006 was enacted to prevent child marriages and ensure their eradication from society. The Act replaced the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929.

"Preventive strategy should be tailored to different communities, the law will only succeed when there is a multi sectoral coordination. Training and capacity building of the law enforcement officers needs to be there. We emphasise that there needs to be community driven approaches," the Bench said.

Published - October 18, 2024 11:49 am IST

