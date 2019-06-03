Law Ministry will not be a post office: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Taking charge as Union Law Minister for another term, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Law Ministry will act not as a post office but as a stakeholder in the judicial system.

“As Law Minister, I will not be a post office. The Law Minister and the Law Ministry have a role as a stakeholder, obviously giving due regard and respect to the collegium system,” Mr. Prasad told reporters after taking charge.

“But as Law Minister, neither me nor my department will remain a post office. We have a stake and we will continue to pursue that stake in consultation with the Honourable Supreme Court and Honourable High Courts,” he added.

Mr. Prasad’s comments are significant as, in the recent past, the government and the Supreme Court collegium — made up of the five senior-most judges of the top court — have had opposing views with regard to certain appointments.

From objecting to the elevation of senior advocate Gopal Subramanian as a Supreme Court judge in June 2014 to opposing the elevation of the former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court K.M. Joseph to the apex court in April 2018, there have been several instances of the government and the collegium taking different viewpoints.

Justice Joseph was eventually elevated, as the final views of the collegium is binding on the government, but he lost his seniority because of a delay in his elevation.

More recently, last month, the government opposed the elevation of Justice Aniruddha Bose, who was the Chief Justice of High Court of Jharkhand, and Justice A.S. Bopanna, who was heading the Gauhati High Court.

The collegium, however, reiterated its recommendation of Justices Bose and Bopanna and elevated them.

In the backdrop of these instances, the Law Minister’s assertion is a significant one.

Asked if the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill would be a priority, Mr. Prasad said, “Triple Talaq has been mentioned in our manifesto. Why not?”

Among other priorities, the Minister listed out fast-tracking judicial appointments, creation of the All India Judicial Service and easy access to legal aid for common people.