Law ministry to organise All India Conference of Law Ministers, Secretaries from October 14-17

Conference will be held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat: Law Ministry

PTI New Delhi
October 13, 2022 17:30 IST

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at Parliament. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice will organise an All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries from October 14 to 17 to provide a platform for discussion and to help policymakers upgrade the overall legal system, an official statement said.

In a statement, the Ministry said the conference will be held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. The inaugural session will be held on Saturday morning.

"This initiative by the ministry will provide a forum for discussion on a variety of topics relating to India's legal system so that policymakers may develop a roadmap for the country's future," the statement said.

The conference will provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and an opportunity to various states and union territories to exchange their best practices that can serve to upgrade the overall legal system of the country, it said.

