Law Ministry report highlights poor infrastructure, overburdened courtrooms

A recent report published by the Ministry of Law and Justice on the state of infrastructure in district courts across the country has revealed significant deficiencies that are hindering the efficient delivery of justice.

The report, titled “Empirical study to evaluate the delivery of justice through improved infrastructure,” was submitted by Prof. Jeet Singh Mann, Director of the Centre for Transparency and Accountability in Governance at National Law University, Delhi.

One of the primary findings of the study is the severe overcrowding in courtrooms, which are heavily burdened with case files and archived documents, leading to a lack of space for people inside.

“As a result, advocates, litigators, and parties have to stand in the courtroom due to limited space inside,” stated the report, which was released on July 8 by the Law Ministry.

Investigators noted widespread dissatisfaction among advocates about the accessibility and spatial arrangements of courtrooms, with many bar rooms situated far from courtrooms and passages overcrowded with litigants.

IT infra shortfalls

The study, conducted across 20 district courts from 10 States — covering two districts each from the North, South, West, Central, and East regions, including the northeastern zones of India — focused on the infrastructure issues faced by district judges, advocates, and supporting administrative staff.

Shedding light on the inadequate state of IT infrastructure in courtrooms, the report noted that only 45% of judicial officers surveyed reported having electronic display facilities, while 20% indicated that installations are still in progress.

Regarding the availability of video conferencing facilities in jail, around 32.7% of judicial officers responded that they do not have any such facility available in their district court complex.

Lack of fire safety

Alarmingly, around 39% of judicial officers reported the absence of fire safety equipment within their courtroom premises. “This indicates a potential safety hazard, as courtrooms should have appropriate measures in place to handle emergencies,” the report said.

Additionally, 29.3% of judicial officers do not have an Ahlmad room, essential for court clerks, which affects the efficiency of proceedings. Comfort and functionality are further compromised by insufficient furniture, with 36.3% of judicial officers agreeing that their courtrooms lack adequate seating and essential furnishings.

Support staff in district courts also face significant infrastructural issues. A large portion of the staff lacks access to basic amenities such as common rooms and attached toilets. Only 14.6% of male support staff and 10.7% of female support staff have common rooms, while 73.7% of all support staff do not have attached toilets.

Additionally, 41% of support staff reported the absence of computer units with multifunctional printers.

The study revealed issues related to transportation and accommodation for judicial officers. About 44.5% of judicial officers use their personal vehicles for official duties due to the lack of government-provided vehicles. Approximately 50.4% of judicial officers responded that they reside in government-provided accommodations.

“The entire lower judicial system needs restructuring. The issue of lack of infrastructure and human resources in terms of the space of courtrooms, availability of basic furniture, digital infrastructure, and skilled manpower needs to be monitored at the lower judiciary level,” Prof. Mann stated in the report.

The report concluded, “The linchpin of a strong and stable judicial system is sound infrastructure, which simultaneously plays a pivotal role in the justice dispensation process.” The report is part of the scheme for Action Research and Studies on Judicial Reforms under the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice.