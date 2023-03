March 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Law Ministry on Friday notified the elevation of 20 additional judges as permanent judges of the Allahabad, Bombay, Madras and Delhi High Courts, respectively.

While 10 additional judges of the Allahabad High Court— who are usually appointed for a period of two years— were made permanent judges, five from the Madras High Court, four from the Bombay High Court and one from the Delhi High Court, were elevated.