Law Ministry notifies appointment of Chief Justices to Karnataka and J&K High Courts

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted about the latest judicial appointments.

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 11, 2022 15:21 IST

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice Prasann Bhalachandra Varale of the Bombay High Court was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court while Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) High Court has been elevated as its Chief Justice, the Law Ministry said on October 11, 2022.

Incumbent Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in the same capacity.

Justice Varale and Justice Magrey are currently the senior-most judges after the Chief Justices in their respective High Courts.

While the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued notifications, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted about the latest judicial appointments.

"As per the Constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mithal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC. I extend best wishes to all of them,"Mr Rijiju tweeted.

The Supreme Court Collegium had made these recommendations in September.

