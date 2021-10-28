Law Ministry elevates 7 advocates as HC judges

New Delhi

28 October 2021 20:17 IST

Punjab and Haryana HC gets five new judges; two more judges for Rajasthan HC

The Law Ministry on Thursday notified the appointment of five new judges to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and two new judges to the Rajasthan High Court.

The seven new appointees were advocates before being elevated as judges, according to a release by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

The Ministry also notified the transfer of Justice K. Lalitha Kumari from the Andhra Pradesh HC to the Telangana HC.

Those appointed as Additional Judges to Punjab and Haryana High Court include advocates Vikas Suri, Sandeep Moudgil, Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj), Pankaj Jain and Jasjit Singh Bedi. Advocates Kumari Rekha Borana and Sameer Jain have been elevated to the Rajasthan HC.

Since the beginning of this month, the government has been notifying several appointments that were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in the past two months.

The combined sanctioned strength of judges in the 25 High Courts of the country is 1,098. As on September 1, there were 465 vacancies, according to data placed in the public domain by the Law Ministry.