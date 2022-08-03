India

Law Minister seeks Chief Justice of India’s recommendation on successor

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana is retiring on August 26, 2022 | Photo Credit: V. RAJU
Krishnadas Rajagopal NEW DELHI August 03, 2022 22:25 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:06 IST

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Wednesday received a communication from Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking his recommendation on the appointment of the next top judge.

Chief Justice Ramana is retiring on August 26, 2022.

The communication from the Law Minister was received at 9.30 pm on August 3. “Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs., the Secretariat of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice requesting Hon’ble CJI to recommend the name of his successor,” it was informed from the Supreme Court on Thursday.

