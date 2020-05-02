Law Minister Prasad condoles death of Lokpal member

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday condoled the demise of Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mr. Tripathi, 62, one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here around 9 p.m.
“He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too,” Mr. Prasad said in a tweet.
“Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi & entire family,” the Minister said.
Mr. Tripathi had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April.
