Law Minister Prasad condoles death of Lokpal member

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. File

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre since the first week of April

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday condoled the demise of Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Tripathi, 62, one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here around 9 p.m.

 “He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too,” Mr. Prasad said in a tweet. 

“Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi & entire family,” the Minister said.

Mr. Tripathi had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
