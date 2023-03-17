Seeking reports from R&AW on judges not usual, says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha

March 17, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Seeking reports from Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) on recommendations for appointment of judges to High Courts and the Supreme Court is not usual and is done only under extraordinary circumstances involving national security, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Mr. Rijiju also quoted the recent Supreme Court order to argue that political background by itself has “not been an absolute bar” to appoint an otherwise suitable person as a judge.

Editorial | Necessary disclosure: On Supreme Court Collegium resolutions quoting IB, RAW reports

The Minister’s written answer was in response to a question from Congress leader Manish Tewari who had asked if it is a practice to seek R&AW reports and if the government factored in political leanings in judicial appointments.

Responding to the bit about R&AW feedback and sexual orientation of a person proposed for judgeship, the Minister said, “The Supreme Court Collegium (SCC) vide its Minutes dated 18th January, 2023 cited the reports of the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), which inter-alia mentioned the sexuality of an Advocate whose name has been recommended for appointment as Judge of the Delhi High Court”.

“Generally, it is not a practice to seek R&AW reports on proposals for appointment of judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court except in extraordinary circumstances, involving issues related to national security,” Mr. Rijiju added.

Though the reply did not mention any detail, the candidate’s name was returned to the collegium for reconsideration as his partner is a foreign national.

The Law Minister said according to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges to High Courts, the proposals recommended by High Court Collegiums are to be considered in the light of “such other reports/inputs as may be available” to the government for assessing the suitability in respect of the names under consideration.

“Accordingly, IB (Intelligence Bureau) inputs are obtained and provided to the Supreme Court Collegium for making assessment on the recommendees,” he said.

Though the reply did not mention any detail, subsequently Mr. Tewari tweeted, “I fail to understand what “extraordinary circumstances, involving issues related to national security” warranted an R&AW input for judgeship of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal that still has not been cleared. Is it that his Swiss Partner is male rather than female?”

The Law Minister also mentioned the February 10 judgment, dismissing writ petitions filed in the matter of appointment of a judge in the Madras High Court and said, “The Supreme Court had observed that political background by itself has not been an absolute bar to appointment of otherwise a suitable person. Similarly, criticism of policies or actions by the persons recommended for elevation has not been held as a ground to treat them as unsuitable”.

“The Supreme Court Collegium has also opined that political leanings or expression of views by a candidate does not disentitle him to hold a constitutional office so long as the person proposed for judgeship is a person of competence, merit and integrity,” he noted, adding that the government is an important stakeholder in the process of appointment of judges.