Law Minister hits out at former SC judge for remarks on lack of freedom of expression

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was responding to a tweet which quoted a portion of an interview given by Justice Srikrishna to The Hindu

PTI New Delhi
September 04, 2022 10:12 IST

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at former Supreme Court judge Justice B.N. Srikrishna for his remarks on lack of freedom of expression, saying those who speak without restrictions to abuse a popularly elected Prime Minister are crying about freedom of expression.

Responding to a tweet which quoted a portion of an interview given by Justice Srikrishna (retd) to The Hindu, Mr. Rijiju said "Those people who speak all the time without any restrictions to abuse the popularly elected Prime Minister are crying about freedom of expression! They will never talk about emergency imposed by Congress party and never dare to criticise some Regional Party CMs."

The former Supreme Court judge had said that today things are "very bad."

"I must confess, if I were to stand in a public square and say I don't like the face of the Prime Minister, somebody might raid me, arrest me, throw me in jail without giving me any reason. Now that is something that all of us oppose as citizens," he had said.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the law minister said he does not know whether a former judge of the Supreme Court has actually said this. "If it's true then the statement itself is demeaning the institution he has served," the minister said without naming anyone.

