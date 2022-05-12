Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha': P Chidambaram

PTI CUE API May 12, 2022 11:45 IST

"All the King's horses and all the King's men cannot save that law," P Chidambaram said in a swipe at the Centre.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on May 12 hit back at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, saying Mr. Rijiju has no authority to draw any "arbitrary Lakshman Rekha".

As the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, Mr. Rijiju invoked "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross their "boundary".

Reacting to his remarks, Mr. Chidambaram said the Law Minister of India has no authority to draw any "arbitrary Lakshman Rekha" and should read Article 13 of the Constitution.

"The Legislature cannot make a law, nor can a law be allowed to remain on the statute book, that violates the Fundamental Rights. The sedition law, in the view of many legal scholars, violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution," the former Union Minister said on Twitter.

The Congress on May 11 hailed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law, saying a clear cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that "you can no longer suppress the voice of truth" and those critical of the government must be heard.