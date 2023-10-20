ADVERTISEMENT

Law Commission to share its ‘one nation one election’ plan with Kovind-led panel next week

October 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Law Commission is preparing a roadmap, which may involve reducing or extending the tenure of some Assemblies, to allow for simultaneous polls in 2029; common electoral poll also being mooted

The Hindu Bureau

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others during the first ‘High Level Committee Meeting’ on ‘One Nation, One Election’ at Jodhpur House, in New Delhi, on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind has invited the Law Commission to discuss its proposal on holding simultaneous elections. The Commission, headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is working on a plan that will allow State Assembly elections to be held along with the Parliamentary poll in 2029. 

Synchronising all Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha election could involve reducing or extending the tenure of some Assemblies. The Law Commission will share its roadmap with the Kovind-led panel on October 25, a source said on Friday.

ALSO READ
Kovind-led panel to invite political parties for their views on simultaneous elections

The Law Commission is said to be exploring the idea of a common electoral roll for Lok Sabha, Assemblies and local bodies, in order to reduce cost and use of manpower. It will also try to ensure that voters do not go to polling stations more than once to cast their ballot for the two polls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first meeting of the high-level panel, headed by Mr. Kovind, it was decided to invite the views of all political parties. Now, in a communication to the parties, the panel has sought an interaction with them on a “mutually agreed date”. Parties can also make written submissions during the next three months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

election

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US