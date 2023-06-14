ADVERTISEMENT

Law Commission seeks fresh suggestions on Uniform Civil Code

June 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The previous 21st Law Commission had said UCC is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage in the country

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

Muslim organisations protest against the Uniform Civil Code in Madurai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The 22nd Law Commission of India on Wednesday sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Also Read | Chasing utopia — the quest for a Uniform Civil Code 

The previous 21st Law Commission had also examined the subject and solicited the views of stakeholders through its appeal. The previous commission has also issued a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” in August 2018.

Pursuant to the same, overwhelming responses have been received by the commission, it said in a communiqué.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the panel said.

ALSO READ
Committee seeks people’s suggestions for Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand

Those willing to share their views, suggestions on the UCC can write to the commission through the email of the member-secretary or via its website.

Cultural diversity

To mention, in August 2018, the 21st Law Commission — led by former Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. Chauhan — had said the UCC “is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage” in the country. In a 185-page consultation paper on the subject, the commission had emphasised that secularism could not contradict the plurality prevalent in the country. “Cultural diversity cannot be compromised to the extent that our urge for uniformity itself becomes a reason for threat to the territorial integrity of the nation,” it had said.

Also Read | The future of a Uniform Civil Code 

The commission added that a unified nation did not necessarily need to have “uniformity” and that ‘‘efforts have to be made to reconcile our diversity with universal and indisputable arguments on human rights.’‘ Differences did not always imply discrimination in a robust democracy, the government’s top law advisory body said, even while suggesting that certain measures on marriage and divorce should be uniformly accepted in the personal laws of all religions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

laws / civil rights

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US