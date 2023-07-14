Law Commission extends deadline for submitting views on UCC till July 28

July 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Law Commission on July 14 extended the deadline for the public to send their views on a uniform civil code (UCC) till July 28.

On June 14, the law panel had sought responses from organisations and the public on the UCC. The one-month deadline for filing responses ended on July 14, following which it was extended.

"In view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders," the Law Commission said in a public notice.

Any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish comments on the UCC till July 28 on the commission's website, it said.

