GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Law Commission examining various formulae on holding three-tier elections together

In the first phase, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections could be held and in the second phase, local body polls can be organised, according to sources

January 06, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
People stand in a queue to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly election in Jodhpur on November 25, 2023.

People stand in a queue to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly election in Jodhpur on November 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Law Commission, which is looking into the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country, may examine the possibility of carrying out the three-tier voting exercise in two phases in a single year, sources said.

In the first phase, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections can be held and in the second phase, local body polls can be organised, they said, citing one of the formulae the law panel may consider for the simultaneous elections.

Also read: Understanding simultaneous elections | Explained

This, the sources said, is a practical approach keeping in mind the varied climatic conditions of the country.

In August 2018, the previous Law Commission had endorsed the Narendra Modi government's proposal to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, saying it will prevent the country from being in constant election mode. However, it had sought further public discourse on the issue before arriving at a final decision.

The present law panel under Justice (retd.) Ritu Raj Awasthi is finalising its report on holding Assembly and Lok Sabha polls together. But the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' under former president Ram Nath Kovind has been tasked with recommending how Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body polls (panchayat, municipalities, and zila parishad) can be held together.

Keeping in mind the terms of reference of the Kovind-led panel, the Law Commission has enhanced the ambit of its study to include holding local body polls along with national and State elections.

Related Topics

election / voting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.