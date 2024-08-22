The Union Public Service Commission’s recent advertisement for lateral entry into the Indian Administrative Service has ignited a heated debate across the country.

Traditionally, the IAS has been accessible only through the highly competitive UPSC examination. But with 45 senior-level positions up for grabs in key ministries, including roles for private sector professionals, questions are being raised about the impact on diversity, reservation policies, and the integrity of India’s premier civil service.

In this video, we delve into the controversy, the arguments from both sides, and what this means for the future of public administration in India.