Watch | Lateral entry into IAS: opportunity or threat?

Video Credit: The Hindu

UPSC’s lateral entry into IAS sparks debate on diversity, reservations, and integrity of civil service in India.

Updated - August 22, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 05:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Public Service Commission’s recent advertisement for lateral entry into the Indian Administrative Service has ignited a heated debate across the country.

Lateral entry for government posts | Explained

Traditionally, the IAS has been accessible only through the highly competitive UPSC examination. But with 45 senior-level positions up for grabs in key ministries, including roles for private sector professionals, questions are being raised about the impact on diversity, reservation policies, and the integrity of India’s premier civil service.

In this video, we delve into the controversy, the arguments from both sides, and what this means for the future of public administration in India.

