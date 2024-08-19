GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lateral entry attack on Dalits, OBCs, adivasis: Rahul Gandhi

Government sources have said the concept of lateral entry was first introduced under the Congress-led UPA regime and was strongly endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission established by it in 2005.

Updated - August 19, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 01:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Upping the ante over the lateral entry issue, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (August 19, 2024) called it an attack on Dalits, OBCs and adivasis, and accused the BJP of seeking to snatch reservations from ‘bahujans’.

The Congress has strongly criticised the government after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday (August 18, 2024) issued a notification for recruiting 45 Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry — referred to as the appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

Akhilesh calls for nationwide movement against lateral entry in UPSC recruitment 

“Lateral entry is an attack on Dalits, OBCs and adivasis,” Mr. Gandhi said on X.

“The BJP’s distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservations from bahujans,” the former Congress chief said.

Government sources have said the concept of lateral entry was first introduced under the Congress-led UPA regime and was strongly endorsed by the Second Administrative Reforms Commission established by it in 2005.

Centre’s plan for lateral recruitment in 45 posts a cruel joke on reservation rules, says Tejashwi Yadav

Also, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Congress’ criticism of the lateral entry system in senior bureaucracy shows its “hypocrisy”, and asserted the BJP-led NDA government has created a transparent method to implement the concept developed by the UPA dispensation.

In a post in Hindi on X on Sunday (August 18, 2024), Mr. Gandhi had termed the government’s move of recruiting public servants through lateral entry an “anti-national step”, alleging that the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs is being “openly snatched away” by such an action.

“Reservation of SC, ST and OBC classes is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government,” Mr. Gandhi had said.

The INDIA bloc will strongly oppose this “anti-national step” that hurts both the administrative structure and social justice, Mr. Gandhi had said.

“Privatisation of the IAS is Modi’s guarantee for ending reservation,” he had said.

Related Topics

national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.