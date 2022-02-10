Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Ramkund in Nashik

Nashik

10 February 2022 16:51 IST

Lata Mangeshkar (92) died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

The ashes of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the holy Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river here in Maharashtra on Thursday.

The late singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and other family members arrived at the site around 10 a.m.

A number of Nashik residents also thronged the Goda Ghat in the area to pay tributes to the melody queen.

Advertising

Advertising

"She (Lata) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious muhurat," Usha Mangeshkar later told reporters.

Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla conducted the rituals.

Nashik civic commissioner Kailas Jadhav and some local politicians were also present on the occasion.

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): The singer who consistently struck that divine 'sur'

The city administration had made necessary arrangements for the rituals. A small platform and a pandal were erected at the site.

Elaborate police security was deployed and vehicular traffic was prohibited in the area for some time.

Lata Mangeshkar (92) died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure.

She was cremated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai the same evening with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at the Shivaji Park.

On Monday, three urns containing the Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were handed over to Adinath, the son of her brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar.