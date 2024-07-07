GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Last rites of Army jawan martyred in J&K encounter to be held in Akola

Janjal was martyred in a clash between Army personnel during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam

Updated - July 07, 2024 01:29 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 12:53 pm IST - Akola

PTI
Army jawans keep vigil at an encounter site in Kashmir on July 6, 2024.

Army jawans keep vigil at an encounter site in Kashmir on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The last rites of Army jawan Prabhakar Janjal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will be held in his village in Maharashtra's Akola district on July 8, a district official said on July 7.

Four terrorists were killed, and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 7.

Janjal (26) was martyred in a clash between Army personnel during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam.

The last rites will be held with full state honours in his native village, Morgaon Bhakre, on Monday, the Akola tehsildar said. A pall of gloom descended on the village when the news of his death reached his family, he said.

Soldier injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in J&K’s Rajouri

The official said Janjal joined the Indian Army in 2019 and was in the Second Mahar Regiment in 2020.

He was posted in Manipur earlier and then placed in Kulgam district as part of the National Rifles (Special Squad) of the Army four months ago, he said.

Janjal had tied the knot just a few months ago, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

