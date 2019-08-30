National

Last date for filing I-T returns has not been extended: CBDT

The Central Bureau of Direct Taxes on Friday clarified that it has not extended the last date for individuals to file Income Tax Returns (ITR). As informed earlier, August 31, 2019, will be the last date to file ITR.

It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due date for filing of I-T Returns, @IncomeTaxIndia, the official handle of Income Tax department tweeted.

"It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due date of 31.08.2019," the handle tweeted.

A manipulated circular was doing rounds in social media claiming that the last date for ITR has been extended to September 30.

The original deadline filing tax returns was July 31. It was extended to August 31 to individuals, body of individuals (BOI), Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), and Association of Persons (AOP) alone.

