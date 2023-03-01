Largest gathering of Foreign Ministers hosted by any G20 presidency: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

March 01, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra addressed the media on the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to be held on March 1-2 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, noting this would be the second ministerial meeting to be held under India’s presidency.

“This is the largest gathering of Foreign Ministers at any G20 so far. Will carry the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and marks the period of Amrit Kaal of India’s independence,” Mr. Kwatra said. He added that 40 delegations are expected to take part in the talks.

Among the topics to be discussed in the first session are food and energy security, Mr. Kwatra said, as they remain fields of great importance to the developing world. Moreover, issues like climate financing and mitigation are also predominant concerns of the global South that is on the agenda during the discussion.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to overshadow the discussions, Mr. Kwatra said, adding that they cannot pre-judge the outcome of the talks.

On Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s decision to skip the G20 meeting, Mr. Kwatra said, “India and Japan enjoy sterling relations. We understand Japan FM was unable to attend due to domestic considerations, look forward to engaging with the Japanese delegation on G20 priorities.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada will be replacing Mr. Hayashi for the talks, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the Foreign Ministers’ meeting on March 2, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will chair two sessions and meet with his counterparts on the sidelines.