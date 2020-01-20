Large scale reshuffle in middle level bureaucracy at Centre

The Modi government on Monday appointed two IAS officers — Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu — as Joint Secretaries in the newly created Department of Military Affairs along with a large-scale reshuffle in the middle level bureaucracy in the Central administration.

Mr. Thakur, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, will serve till December 3, 2022. Mr Shantanu, a 1997 batch Tripura cadre IAS officer, will serve till March 27, 2024, the Personnel Ministry said.

The Central government had last month created the department, which is headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat. In the reshuffle, 31 IAS officers have been appointed as Joint Secretaries in various departments.

The government has appointed Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as MD of the SBI for three years and

Sanjiv Chadha, Lingam Venkata Prabhakar and Atanu Kumar Das as MD & CEO of the Bank of Baroda, the Canara Bank and the Bank of India respectively.