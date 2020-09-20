Large quantity of narcotics seized along International Border in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 58 packets of narcotics and two pistols after foiling an infiltration attempt from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) here, officials said on Sunday.
The infiltration bid by suspected smugglers was scuttled in Arnia area of R.S. Pura sector during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official of the border guarding force said.
He said troops of border outpost Budhwar and Bullechak observed suspicious movement of some Pakistani’s near IB who were trying to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness.
The BSF opened fire and foiled their attempt, the official said.
During thorough search of the area this morning, 58 packets of narcotics, two pistols, four magazines and some ammunition were seized, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath