The large number of failures in the automatic signalling territory is a cause for concern and should be taken up with the research team and original equipment manufacturers to improve reliability of the system, Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg has said.

In his final inquiry report on the tragic rear-end collision of a goods train with the Kanchanjunga Express between Rangapani and Chatterhat railway stations in Northeast Frontier Railway’s Katihar Division on June 17, 2024, which left 10 people dead and 43 others injured, the CRS said lapses at multiple levels in managing train operations under automatic signal failures led to the accident. He classified the accident under the “Error in train working” category.

Besides fixing primary responsibility on the Operating, Electrical and Signal & Telecommunication officials at the section and divisional levels, Mr. Garg in his 50-page report held the Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar, blameworthy for “systemic failures in the working among various departments of the division.”

Signals passed

The CRS said the occurrence of 208 cases of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) from April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2024, of which 12 instances resulted in collision, highlighted the limitations of preventive measures taken by the Zonal Railways by way of counselling of Loco Pilot/Assistant Loco Pilot, conducting safety drives, etc. Apart from expediting the implementation of Automatic Train Protection system (KAVACH) on priority, the railways should consider deploying Artificial Intelligence-based detection of the red signal to provide an early warning to the Loco Pilot.

Among the recommendations made to achieve safe train operations, the CRS said the railways should ensure the availability of walkie-talkie sets, being safety critical equipment, to all Loco Pilots and Train Managers of all trains and at all times. After the General Rules were issued by the Railway Board in 1976, a lot of changes took place in the railways and there was a need to revise and reissue the General Rules and Subsidiary Rules.

Mr. Garg said the crash-worthiness feature of passenger coaches should be reviewed. At least the last two coaches of every passenger-carrying train should have crash-worthiness feature as per the standard specifications to minimise loss of human life and damage to railway property in case of a collision.