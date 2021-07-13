Landslip destroys houses in Himchal Pradesh

Dharamsala

13 July 2021 22:03 IST

One dead, nine feared trapped under the debris; NDRF rescues 4 people

Rescue operations are under way in the Boh valley in Kangra district after a landslip, in which one person died and nine are feared trapped beneath the debris.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued four people on Monday, and efforts are on to pull others out of the rubble, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said a woman died and nine were still feared trapped under the debris after their houses collapsed in the landslip triggered by heavy rain in the valley.

CM promises houses

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, during his visit to the valley on Tuesday, said the State government would give new houses to those whose buildings were destroyed in flash floods or landslips.

He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediately sending the NDRF team to the Boh valley for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

“A village in Boh was severely hit during heavy rain on Monday. I am sad to hear that a woman has lost her life in this landslip. Nine people are still trapped under the debris. We are trying our best to rescue them,” he told presspersons at the Gaggal airport.

Mr. Thakur said eight houses were completely destroyed in the flash floods and landslip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Monday that the situation caused by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh was being closely monitored, with Central authorities working in coordination with thors of the State government.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and Mr. Ranjan visited the remote hill area of Boh on Monday to take stock of the relief work.