Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25; not to be arrested this month, HC told

March 16, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel's statement that the agency was not thinking about arresting Tejashwi Yadav in this month

PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media in Patna, Monday, March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on March 16 assured the Delhi High Court it will not arrest Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav this month, after which the politician agreed he will appear before the central probe agency on March 25 for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Following the assurance, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Tejashwi Yadav, submitted to the court his client will appear on March 25 before the investigating officer at CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 a.m.

Noting the submissions by both parties, the high court disposed of the petition, in which Tejashwi Yadav has sought quashing of summons issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Mr. Tejashwi in his plea said he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5.

He said he had requested that either he be allowed to appear in the CBI office at Patna or if any information or documents are required from his side then he shall provide the same through his authorised representative at New Delhi.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment.

