Land-for-jobs case: Fresh ED summons to Tejashwi Yadav, asked to appear on Jan 5

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued a fresh summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a railway land-for-jobs scam case, asking him to appear on January 5, official sources said.

He was earlier called to appear on December 22 but the 34-year-old skipped the summons. He had called the ED notice a routine affair.

His father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been asked to depose on December 27 in the case at the ED headquarters in Delhi.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Mr. Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were handed out Group "D" category jobs in various railway zones after they transferred land to the family members of then Railway Minister Mr. Prasad and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.

