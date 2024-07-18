GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puja Khedkar's mother detained in land dispute case

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

Updated - July 18, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 10:53 am IST - Pune

PTI
Residence of the controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, at Baner, in Pune district. Ms. Pooja’s mother Manorama Khedkar was detained by police from Mahad in Raigad district in connection with a land dispute case.

Residence of the controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, at Baner, in Pune district. Ms. Pooja’s mother Manorama Khedkar was detained by police from Mahad in Raigad district in connection with a land dispute case. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have detained Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in a case of allegedly threatening some persons by brandishing a gun over a land dispute, officials said on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

She was apprehended from Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a Pune police official said.

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

The Paud police in Pune rural have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), and relevant provisions of the Arms act.

"Manorama Khedkar has been detained from Mahad in Raigad district and she is being brought to Pune where, after the completion of formalities, she will be placed under arrest," Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, said.

Multiple teams had been formed to trace Manorama, her husband and five others accused in the case.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Maharashtra / law enforcement / public officials

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.