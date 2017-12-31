Lalu’s offer has no meaning: Kushwaha

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said the Rashtriya Janata Dals’s offer to him to ally with it had “no political meaning.”

The Minister of State for Human Resource Development was reacting to an open offer of RJD chief Lalu Prasad to him to ally with the RJD and that his party would give more seats to Mr. Kushwaha’s party.

Asked whether he had rejected Mr. Prasad’s offer, the Union Minister reiterated that “Mr. Prasad’s offer does not have any political meaning.”

When pointed out that Mr. Prasad had also reminded the RLSP that it might not get adequate seats within the National Democratic Alliance, Mr. Kushwaha made it categorical that “We are not bothered about [number of] seats [at the moment]. So from where does such question arise.”

Mr. Prasad had made this offer at a function at S.K. Memorial hall before being convicted in a fodder scam case by a CBI special court on December 23, 2017.

Mr. Kushwaha claimed that his party did not strive for the development of a particular caste/community, rather it worked for the uplift of all sections of society especially that of downtrodden.