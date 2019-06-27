Lalu’s elder son to start ‘Tej Sena’

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday announced the setting up of an online platform called “Tej Sena”.

Online platform

“Join Tej Sena for change, an online platform for change makers. Launching on 28th June,” tweeted Mr. Yadav, an RJD MLA from Mahua assembly constituency in Vaishali district.

The State’s main Opposition party suffered a crushing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, failing to win even a single seat.

Prasad’s younger son and heir apparent, Tejaswi Yadav, had spearheaded the poll campaign and led the party in the elections.

Lalu-Rabri Morcha

Tej Pratap, who had complained of being sidelined in the party, had floated a political outfit named ‘Lalu-Rabri Morcha’ and even fielded candidates of his choice in the Sheohar and Jehanabad constituencies during the general election.

The older Yadav scion had also earlier started the Dharmnirpeksha (secular) Sewak Sangh (DSS) to counter the RSS’s influence in the State.