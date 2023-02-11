ADVERTISEMENT

Lalu Yadav returns to India after surgery in Singapore

February 11, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The former Bihar CM is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, and is currently out on bail on medical grounds

PTI

RJD chief Lalu Yadav returns to India from Singapore after his kidney transplant operation, at IGI airport, in New Delhi on February 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav returned to the national capital on Saturday evening after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, in December last year.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president arrived in Delhi on Saturday evening, where he was received by daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP. He will be staying with her for a few days in Delhi, party sources said.

Earlier, his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, had shared an emotional post on Twitter about Lalu Yadav's return to India.

She said, "I am fulfilling my duty as a daughter. Papa has recovered and I am sending him amidst you. Please take care of Papa," she said.

Lalu Yadav, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications and was advised a kidney transplant. Rohini came forward as a donor.

The transplant was done on December 5, last year. The former Bihar CM is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, and is currently out on bail on medical grounds.

