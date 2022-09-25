Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar meet Sonia Gandhi

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here in a bid to unite Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Have to bring all opposition parties together to defeat BJP. Sonia Gandhi told us that we’ll meet again after election of new Congress chief,” said Mr. Lalu Prasad after the meeting.

Mr. Kumar said that there is a need for all parties to join hands and work together to take country forward. “All parties are on the same page in fight against BJP. Talks are on for a concrete plan of action after the Congress president poll,” he added.

The meeting at Ms. Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence is considered very crucial in forging an Opposition unity as efforts are on to reconcile differences between the Congress and some regional parties that have been at loggerheads traditionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was Mr. Kumar's first meeting with Ms. Gandhi since he severed ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar in August.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar called for uniting all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, to take on the BJP and said this "main front of opposition" will ensure that the saffron party loses badly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

If all non-BJP parties unite, then they can get rid of those who are working to destroy the country, Mr. Kumar said at a rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary.

INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, both with a long history of fighting the Congress, were on the stage with other senior leaders such as NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also on the stage in what was seen as a step towards unity among non-BJP parties.

However, no one from the Congress attended the rally.