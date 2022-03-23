Lalu Prasad admitted to Delhi AIIMS again

The incarcerated RJD leader suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), after his health condition deteriorated, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The incarcerated RJD leader suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, who was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here around 3 a.m. after being kept under observation overnight, was brought to the hospital again on Wednesday and admitted to the general ward, official sources said.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, 73, was first shifted to the AIIMS Delhi around 9 p.m. on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated there.

"Mr. Prasad was kept under observation in the emergency department overnight. He was evaluated and discharged at 3 a.m.," a source here said on Wednesday morning.

He was brought to the emergency department around 12.30 p.m. again and has been admitted to the general ward under Dr. D. Bhowmik, Professor in the Department of Nephrology, the source said.

Convicted in fodder scam

Mr. Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of ₹139 crore from the Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted Mr. Prasad on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after hearing the arguments virtually.

The incarcerated politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

"Mr. Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr. Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by the RIMS to treat Mr. Prasad, had said on Tuesday.

"His kidney is functioning at 15-20% capacity," he had said.