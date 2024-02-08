Lalit Kala Kendra case: Faculty urge VC to file counter to ABVP FIR in ‘controversial’ play

February 08, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - New Delhi

On Wednesday, close to 150 faculty members of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) met the university’s vice chancellor Suresh Gosavi to seek assurance that the university will file a counter complaint against vandals allegedly associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) who attacked a group of theatre students belonging to the Lalit Kala Kendra, which is the Centre of Performing Arts at SPPU.

Faculty members, including teaching and non-teaching staff, present at the gathering with the VC said that the meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

Faculty members from across departments were disturbed by the incident that had occurred on February 2, in the middle of a practical exam assignment which the MA Integrated (Theatre) course students were performing in an open-air auditorium of the campus.

“One of our student’s hand has been fractured, some vandals stepped on another student’s shoulder, yet another student’s right leg ligament has been stretched. Some girls also sustained injuries in the scuffle,” a faculty member, who did not wish to be quoted, told The Hindu.

The assignment was a 15-minute play re-enacting the back stage lives of Ram Leela performers, which portrayed a male actor who was playing Sita as smoking bidis. The actor playing Sita was also hurling abuses, the FIR filed by ABVP members states. “This was a realistic depiction of what goes on back stage during such Ram Leela performances and did not warrant physical assault of students by unruly elements,” another faculty member said. The faculty member further added that the assignment was not allowed to progress and disrupted right at the beginning towards two-and-a-half minutes.

In the FIR, the complainants also raised objections regarding an actor playing Lakshman portraying a scene where he is seen giving a massage to the actor playing Ravana. There was also an objection raised regarding a line of dialogue - ‘Ram bhaaga, Ram bhaaga’ which means ‘Ram is running’, as it was seen as hurting the religious sentiments of the complainants.

In a written representation to the VC accessed by The Hindu, the faculty members made five demands. Firstly, they pressed upon the fact the university should file a counter the FIR filed by the ABVP which led to the arrest of Pravin Bhole, who is head of department (theatre) at the Lalit Kala Kendra, and five other students. Mr. Bhole and the student actors were arrested early morning on February 3, and later in the evening released on bail.

Secondly, the entire burden of legal fees for those those arrested (teachers and students) who were on duty and present on campus when the untoward scuffle ensued, should be born by the university. Thirdly, no negative remark on the professional record of Mr. Bhole should be registered by the university.

The university should initiate strict action on vandal elements that sought to destroy the peace of the campus is their fourth demand.

Fifthly, the VC should ensure that all administrative and security measures are in place so that such an incident is not repeated, the faculty members said.

“We were given a verbal assurance that the university will back it’s faculty and students,” one of the faculty member who attended the meeting said.

Despite repeated follow-ups, SPPU vice chancellor Suresh Gosavi refused to comment on the issue.