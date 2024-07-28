Lakshman Acharya appointed Assam Governor; Gulab Chand Kataria replaces Banwarilal Purohit in Punjab

Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been made the Governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur while Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab under major gubernatorial appointments announced late on July 27.

Mr. Acharya has replaced Mr. Kataria, who has also been appointed the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to a communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Mr. Purohit as the Governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh, it said.

“Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur,” the statement said.

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra, it said. Santosh Kumar Gangwar will be new Jharkhand Governor in place of Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma will be the Telangana Governor and Om Prakash Mathur will be the new Governor of Sikkim, the statement said.

Ramen Deka has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh and C.H. Vijayashankar the Governor of Meghalaya, the communiqué said.

K. Kailashnathan has been appointed as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, the statement added.

