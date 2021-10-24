NationalKOCHI 24 October 2021 20:26 IST
Lakshadweep reports no new COVID-19 case
Updated: 24 October 2021 20:26 IST
COVID-containment measures taken up in Lakshadweep have led to no positive case being reported from the islands during the past 24 hours, the Directorate of Health Services of Lakshadweep Administration has said, in a bulletin released at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The zero-positive rate was reported based on tests done on 43 people. The islands have recorded a total of 10,365 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 51 patients died.
