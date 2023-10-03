ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal’s conviction in attempt to murder case continues as Kerala High Court rejects plea

October 03, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court decision has triggered a debate about whether it will again invite his disqualification as a Member of Parliament

The Hindu Bureau

P.P. Mohammad Faizal | Photo Credit: PTI

The conviction of Lakshadweep MP P.P. Mohammad Faizal in an attempt to murder case would continue as the Kerala High Court has declined the plea to suspend the conviction.

However, the court suspended his sentence in the case. The High Court decision has triggered a debate about whether it would again invite his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. Though his membership in the lower house was suspended, it was restored later

The order was passed by Justice N. Nagaresh on October 3. The details of the court findings will be known when the judgment is released in the public domain. Though the Kerala High Court had earlier suspended Mr. Faizal’s conviction and sentence in August 2023, the Supreme Court set aside the order on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

The apex court had also asked the High Court to consider the case afresh.

Earlier in January, the Sessions Court, Kavaratti, had convicted Mr. Faizal and three others on charges of attempting to murder P. Salih. The trial court had sentenced all the accused to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

