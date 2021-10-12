Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi, prominent farmer union leaders take part in ‘antim ardas’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays homage to four farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in Uttar Pradesh on October 12, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@priyankagandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined a large gathering of farmers from various States in Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 12 as part of last prayers in honour of the four farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the recent violence.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha and BKU leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Singh Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Dharmendra Malik besides local farm union leaders also arrived in the village to pay tributes during the ‘antim ardas’ to the deceased, who were mowed down by speeding vehicles on October 3 during a protest.

Ms. Vadra along with other Congress leaders reached the venue around 1 p.m.

Samajwadi Party leaders, including district president Rampal Singh Yadav, Dr. R.A. Usmani and others were also among those who reached to pay tributes and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary is scheduled to arrive later in the day.

No political leader has been allowed to share the stage, as announced earlier.

On the stage set up at the sprawling ground, family members of deceased farmer Daljeet Singh and Gurvinder Singh of Bahraich district, Nachhatar Singh and Lavpreet Singh of Kheri district, brother and daughter of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap of Nighasan (Kheri) sat holding photographs of the deceased persons.

Heavy security arrangements have been deployed in and around the programme venue.

Lucknow Commissioner, ADG, IG and other senior officers were camping in Tikonia monitoring the programme.

Police, PAC and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.