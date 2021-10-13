National

Lakhimpur violence | Congress delegation meets President, demands removal of MoS Ajay Mishra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after the party's delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind, over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in New Delhi on October 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Farmers to hold a series of protests

The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President.

Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Police arrest one more person

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home whose son Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 12:48:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lakhimpur-violence-congress-delegation-meets-president-demands-removal-of-ajay-mishra/article36979054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY