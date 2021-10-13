Lakhimpur violence | Congress delegation meets President, demands removal of MoS Ajay Mishra

The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the immediate dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Farmers to hold a series of protests

The delegation of senior Congress leaders also presented a memorandum of facts about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the President.

Four farmers were among eight people killed in the violence on October 3.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Police arrest one more person

The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home whose son Ashish Mishra has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the violence.