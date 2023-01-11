Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Trial will take at least five years to complete, says sessions judge tells Supreme Court

January 11, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The trial in Lakhimpur Kheri killings will take at least five years to complete, the Sessions Judge hearing the case has told the Supreme Court.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, on January 11, passed on the information to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for accused Ashish Mishra, and advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Mr. Mishra, the son of a Union Minister, is accused of ordering his driver to mow down farmers participating in a rally at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh against the controversial agricultural laws in October 2021. He has sought bail, saying he cannot be kept in custody throughout the entire period of the trial.

Mr. Bhushan represents the families of the victims run over by the SUV convoy. The senior lawyer has argued that Mr. Mishra has so far used his power and influence to brutally attack witnesses in order to silence them. His release on bail would deny the case a fair trial. The victims would not get justice.

Uttar Pradesh government has denied the attacks, but Mr. Bhushan said the State was hand-in-glove with the Minister’s son, an allegation buttressed by the fact that the Supreme Court had formed its own Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

On December 12, 2022 the Bench had directed the Sessions Judge to file a report giving an approximate time needed to complete the trial.

“The Sessions Judge’s report says it will take at least five years. There are 200 witnesses, 171 documents, 27 forensic science lab reports,” Justice Kant said in court.

The Bench said both FIRs separately registered in the Lakhimpuri Kheri incident would be tried by the same court and the same presiding judge.

Mr. Bhushan suggested the examination of material witnesses on a day-to-day basis, saying there was a clear and present danger against them.

But the Bench pointed out that a day-to-day trial would come at the cost of all other cases pending in that trial court.

“But this is a case that needs day-to-day trial… It concerns allegations against a Minister’s son that he deliberately ordered his driver to drive over the farmers,” Mr. Bhushan urged.

The hearing was adjourned to January 19. The court has asked for details of four accused in FIR 220/2021, which concerns the alleged lynching of two BJP workers and the SUV driver.