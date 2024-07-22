ADVERTISEMENT

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 11:46 am IST

Supreme Court also directed the trial court to expedite the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case

PTI

Ashish Mishra and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being produced in a court in Lakhimpur on October 22, 2021. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on July 22 gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow.

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 25 last year, the top court had given interim bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the “unfortunate ghastly incident” of violence.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also granted bail to farmers in the case and directed the trial court to expedite hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case | SC says will keep a close watch on trial’s progress

“Taking into consideration all the attending circumstances, the interim order is made absolute ...We are informed that out of 117 witnesses, seven have been examined so far. In our view the trial proceedings need to be expedited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We direct the trial court to fix the schedule, keeping in view the other time-bound or urgent matters that are pending but prioritising the pending subject,” the Bench said.

The violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle. A driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among Opposition parties and the farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed agriculture laws.

On December 6 last year, the trial court had framed charges against Mishra and 12 others for the alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and under other penal laws in the case of the farmers’ deaths, paving the way for the trial to start.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US