Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra

Supreme Court also directed the trial court to expedite the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case

Updated - July 22, 2024 11:48 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 11:46 am IST

PTI
Ashish Mishra and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being produced in a court in Lakhimpur on October 22, 2021. File

Ashish Mishra and other accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, being produced in a court in Lakhimpur on October 22, 2021. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on July 22 gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow.

On January 25 last year, the top court had given interim bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the “unfortunate ghastly incident” of violence.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also granted bail to farmers in the case and directed the trial court to expedite hearing.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case | SC says will keep a close watch on trial’s progress

“Taking into consideration all the attending circumstances, the interim order is made absolute ...We are informed that out of 117 witnesses, seven have been examined so far. In our view the trial proceedings need to be expedited.

“We direct the trial court to fix the schedule, keeping in view the other time-bound or urgent matters that are pending but prioritising the pending subject,” the Bench said.

The violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle. A driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among Opposition parties and the farmer groups agitating over the Centre’s now-repealed agriculture laws.

On December 6 last year, the trial court had framed charges against Mishra and 12 others for the alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and under other penal laws in the case of the farmers’ deaths, paving the way for the trial to start.

