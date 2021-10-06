National

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sachin Pilot heads for U.P.'s Sitapur

Sachin Pilot  

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will reach Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh by road via the Ghazipur border on Wednesday, October 16, 2021, party sources said here.

He will land at the Delhi airport and head to Sitapur from there, they added.

He also has plans to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people including four farmers were killed in violence that erupted during a protest on Sunday, the sources said.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been in detention in Sitapur since Monday.

"Pilot is leaving Jaipur shortly," the party sources said.


