Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Police arrests one more person

Lakhimpur Kheri (U.P.)

12 October 2021 17:55 IST

Shekhar Bharti was sent to 14-day judicial custody, Senior Prosecution Officer S.P. Yadav said

Police in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 12 arrested one more person in connection with the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence case and produced him in a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Senior Prosecution Officer S.P. Yadav said they have sought 14-day police custody of Shekhar Bharti and the hearing in this regard will take place on October 13.

With Mr. Bharti’s arrest, police so was have arrested four people.

Earlier, they had arrested Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

S.P. Yadav said two people — Ankit Das and Latif — moved applications for surrender at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.