Lakhimpur Kheri violence live | Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda detained

04 October 2021 11:00 IST

Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Protests against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 took a grim turn with farmers groups alleging that at least four farmers were killed and several injured after they were deliberately run over by a car that was part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Four persons in the Minister’s convoy were killed in violence that followed, Kheri Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh said.

Here are the latest developments:

Priyanka, Deepender Hooda detained

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party MP Deepender Hooda were detained in Sitapur at around 5 am in a bid to stop them from meeting the families of victims, Congress state President Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI.

Stopping them in such a way is "undemocratic", he added.

Ms. Gandhi's convoy was earlier briefly stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest.

The Congress' official Twitter handle posted a video of both the leaders being detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

FIR against MoS Mishra's son, others

An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence that left eight persons dead.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, told PTI that as copy of FIR was not available yet, details of the sections on which it was registered were not known.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who is camping in Lakhimpur told PTI, "I am on the spot. Two FIRs from both sides have been registered in the matter. Detailed information in not available yet as internet is not working here." "We will let the media know about it soon," he said. -PTI

Farmers will win fight for justice: Rahul Gandhi

A day after a violent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri left four farmers dead, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 4 said farmers will win this fight for justice.

"Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country's 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFear", he said.

Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that the BJP is doing the politics of crushing the farmers in the country.

"The BJP government is doing the politics of crushing the farmers and finishing them," she said on Twitter.

She also put out a video message alleging that this country belongs to the farmers and not to the BJP. She said she was going to Lakhimpur to share the pain of the farmers injured in the violent clashes and it was no crime or wrongdoing.

BSP leader too prevented from reaching Lakhimpur Kheri

Demanding a judicial probe in the violence, BSP supremo Mayawati said her party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was stopped in Lucknow to prevent him from reaching Lakhimpur.

"BSP's national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP S.C. Mishra was placed under house arrest late last night at his residence in Lucknow. It is continuing so that the party delegation under his leadership cannot reach Lakhimpur Kheri to get the correct report of the violence. This is very sad and deplorable," Ms. Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Due to the involvement of two BJP ministers in the Kheri case, a proper government investigation of this incident, justice to the victims and strict punishment to the guilty does not seem possible. Therefore, this incident in which eight people have been confirmed dead so far requires a judicial inquiry. This is the demand of the BSP," she said. -PTI

U.P. govt asks Lucknow airport not to allow arrival of Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab Deputy CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S. Randhawa had announced that they would visit Lakhimpur on October 4.

"After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India. -PTI

Book those involved in death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri for murder: Varun Gandhi to U.P. CM

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said a murder case under IPC section 302 should be lodged against those involved in the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, emphasising that protesting farmers should be dealt with restraint and patience.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr. Gandhi also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case in a time-bound manner and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of deceased farmers.

Underlining that the "agitating farmer brothers are our own citizens", the three-time BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said they are suffering due to some issues and protesting under their democratic rights.

"We should deal with them with great restraint and patience. In any case, we should treat our farmers with sensitivity and only in Gandhian and democratic way within the ambit of law," he said and sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victims. -PTI

Rakesh Tikait demands sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra, arrest of his son

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on October 4 demanded that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and that his son be arrested in connection with the death of farmers during a protest here.

He also demanded Rs. one crore compensation and a government job for the family members of the deceased farmers. -PTI

Akhilesh Yadav detained in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was detained on October 4 as he sat on a dharna outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence in Lucknow after he was not allowed to go to Lakhimpur.

The SP chief had announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest ahead of a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. -PTI

BKU's Rakesh Tikait reaches violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with several supporters reached here early Monday in wake of the violence during an anti-farm laws protest that claimed eight lives.

“We will first meet the farmers and villagers and discuss the situation with them. The future course of action will be done on the basis of the discussion with the villagers and farmers. Their decision will prevail,” Mr. Tikait told reporters at Banbirpur village. -PTI

Host of opposition leaders to head to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri in U.P.

Several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and Trinamool Congress, are headed to Lakimpuri Kheri where eight people were killed in the violence that erupted after a BJP supporter’s SUV turned turtle near a farmers’ protest site, trampling two protesters to death.

The eight who were killed in the violence that erupted at the protest site ahead of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to a village in Lakhimpur Kheri included four farmers and four BJP workers. -PTI

AAP demands CBI probe into Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed 8, including 4 farmers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on October 3 demanded a CBI probe into Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, died after two SUVs allegedly ran over protesters.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the perpetrators of "such a heinous crime" be given "strictest punishment". -PTI